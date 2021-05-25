Seeking WHO’s approval, highest-ever FDI inflow, and Sputnik V’s desi avatar: Three things Teji Mandi investors should know on May 25, 2021

Covaxin Vouch for WHO Approval

Bharat Biotech has increased the process of getting emergency use approval from WHO for its Covaxin.

As per the company sources, Covaxin meets all the criteria set aside by the World Health Organization (WHO). The company has already submitted an expression of interest (EOI) and it is expecting approval in the second half of 2021.

Covaxin's approval has become a prestige issue for India. Many European countries are opening up their doors for travelers. But Covaxin vaccinated people are kept out of that list as the vaccine lacks WHO's approval. Hence, there was a need to fast-track the entire process.