‘See slow recovery for Indian economy’

Singapore: Singapore's DBS Banking group on Friday has cut India's GDP growth forecast for this fiscal to 5% from 5.5% earlier and said that it will be a slow climb to recovery for the economy.

The financial services major said that this year's narrative on the Indian economy was dominated by a sharp deceleration in economic activity and persistent financial sector stress.

"This slowdown is driven by an interplay of factors. This is part cyclical and part structural, which points to the likelihood of a slow climb to recovery in 2020," DBS said.

The Indian economy grew at the slowest pace in over six year at 4.5% during the second quarter of the current fiscal. The GDP growth remained at 5% in the first quarter ended June.

"Our GDP Nowcast model suggests growth ended 2019 on a somber note. With more high-frequency indicators surprising on the downside, we dial down our FY20 real GDP growth to 5% year-on-year (previously 5.5%)," the report noted.