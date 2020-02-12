See low chances of LIC IPO in FY21: Macquarie Capital Securities

Chances of an initial public offering of Life Insurance Corp of India in 2020-21 (Apr-Mar) seem low, brokerage firm Macquarie Capital Securities India in a note today.

"We spoke to some valuers and actuaries in the industry who usually do the IPO valuation metrics for life insurance companies...They believe the chances of an IPO materialising in FY21 look low," the brokerage firm said.

The actuaries and valuers Macquarie spoke to believe there are several legal and operational challenges with respect to the initial public offering.

In her Union Budget 2020-21 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government would list the shares of the country's largest life insurers on stock exchanges.

Later, Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar said the government was likely to bring out the initial public offering in the second half of the next financial year. The government is banking on proceeds from the offering to help meet the 2.1-trln-rupee divestment target for 2020-21.