See How This Pharma Specialist Is Using Data-Driven Strategies To Revolutionise Hematology

As part of our series on healthcare leaders influencing the global technology sector, we're excited to introduce Wajiha Tahar Ali, a Data Analytics leader who brings a skill set that's a blend of scientific knowledge in hematology, technical proficiency, and adept leadership in today's swiftly changing business environment. Join us as we delve deeper into the story of this exceptional individual.

Wajiha Tahar Ali is a double masters holder with an MS in pharmaceutical sciences and a MBA from a leading global business school. She has spent more than 14 years at the forefront of oncology drug development providing cutting edge analytics solutions.

Wajiha Tahar Ali has consistently shown a remarkable ability to recognize new opportunities and build data science solutions to enhance the healthcare ecosystem. She summarizes the new wave of challenges in hematology commercialization

“The significance of data in pharmaceutical sales is widely acknowledged.In the past sales representatives and commercial teams have relied on consistent streams of sales data and monthly performance results to evaluate their effectiveness and plan their strategies. However, in hematology, conventional data forms become more challenging to depend on due to the complexity of patient pathways, various care settings, diverse therapies, and the complexities of combination therapies. This complexity leads to challenges and difficulties in gaining insights.” Wajiha Tahar Ali

In her illustrious career, Wajiha has focussed on identifying and addressing the common challenges faced by commercial hematology teams include:

- Healthcare systems lacking essential data sets for ensuring accurate profile information and relationships.

- Inadequate processes for making timely data corrections or supplementing territories with relevant oncologists.

- Over-reliance on manual data entry, leading to inefficiencies.

- Difficulty in planning due to disjointed tools and lack of integration.

- Absence of hematology-specific details, hindering performance measurement and insights generation.

With years of experience under her belt, her distinctive combination of technical expertise, strategic foresight, and leadership abilities has solidified her reputation as a formidable presence. Wajiha has positioned herself as a visionary leader in her field through her unwavering commitment to technology, innovation, and domain knowledge. Her ability to identify new opportunities, transform concepts into analytical solutions, and address real-world challenges has profoundly impacted the organizations she has collaborated with.

The evolving market complexity necessitates timely access to data and advanced data mining tools to derive actionable insights and streamline key performance indicators (KPIs). Integrated data solutions are essential to tackle these challenges effectively.

In her consulting engagements, having achieved these goals, Wajiha successfully overcame various hurdles, including the scale and complexity of data management. The integration of multiple hematology datasets has provided a comprehensive view of patient and physician behavior. Additionally, she ensured timely access to integrated datasets and analytics tools, empowering commercial teams with actionable insights.

Wajiha Tahar Ali, a distinguished data analyst within the pharmaceutical industry and a graduate of INSEAD business school, France, has garnered widespread recognition for her exceptional skills and contributions to patient care.

She has advanced considerably in the hematology space through the innovative application of data analytics and artificial intelligence and is poised to continue making significant impact in the coming years