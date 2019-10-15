Securitisation volume soars 48% in H1 as NBFC crisis lingers

Mumbai: Shadow banks' continuing difficulties in accessing finance have led to a massive 48% jump in securitisation volume in the first half of the fiscal year to Rs 1 lakh crore, finds a report.

Decuritisation is a process under which a non-banking financier sells its future receivables from a loan or a pile of loans to a different entity for a discount for cash payout.

Most non-banking finance companies have been struggling for liquidity since the second half of 2018, after a crisis triggered by infra lender IL&FS' defaults. As funds get scarce, a lot of them are selling future receivables.

In a report on Monday, rating agency Crisil attributes growth in the first half period to Rs 1 lakh crore to both established and new originators opting for securitisation, pointing out that there were 100 originators in the market as against 70 in the year-ago period.

NBFCs and HFCs do securitisation to augment their resources profile in a challenging environment leading to the massive 48% increase in volume, it said.

Growth was broad-based with both mortgage backed securitisation and asset-backed securitization logging in healthy uptick in volume, it says.

Securitisation of gold loan receivables, personal loan receivables, two-wheeler loan receivables and lease rental receivables are now mainstream, with newer originators increasingly participating in such transactions, it notes.