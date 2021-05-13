Secured ECB lenders meeting next month for financial resolution: Srei Equipment Finance

Srei Equipment Finance Ltd (SEFL) on Thursday said a meeting of its secured external commercial borrowing (ECB) lenders will be held next month to find a resolution to the asset liability mismatch that has arisen due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting, to be held virtually on June 12, is in accordance with the order passed by the Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in December last year proposing a scheme of arrangement by SEFL.

The scheme of arrangement involves all the secured on unsecured non-convertible debenture holders of the company, all the foreign lenders from whom the company availed secured or unsecured ECBs and all the perpetual debenture holders of the company -- collectively called the creditors of SEFL.

SEFL, through an exchange filing by its promoter Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd (SIFL), said it has dues worth Rs 1,648.74 crore as on November 30, 2020 towards its secured ECB lenders.

"The scheme aims at addressing the severe asset liability mismatch caused due to the economic downturn caused by Covid-19 pandemic as also the mandate of the relevant RBI circulars and lender banks controlling the cash flows of SEFL.

"The scheme is in the best interest of all the stakeholders of SEFL," it added.

SEFL also said it will be at liberty to withdraw from the said scheme.

The secured ECB lenders will have the facility of voting on the resolution through their respective authorised representatives via e-voting to be held virtually on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

The equipment financier said the proposed scheme will enable SEFL focus on its operational flexibility and respond to the present environmental challenges faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said even as its borrowers such as MSMEs were offered the RBI directed moratorium facility in view of the pandemic last year, NBFCs such as SEFL were not allowed to get the same kind of benefit from their borrowers, resulting in an asset liability mismatch for the company.

This has created a severe cash flow shortage for the company, it said, adding the cash flows of SEFL are currently being controlled by lender banks. This has led the company to enter into a scheme of arrangement with the creditors.

The company's total assets stood at Rs 37,038.74 crore as of March 31, 2020, with total liabilities at Rs 33,118.52 crore.