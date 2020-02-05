Second mega-container port at Maharashtra's Wadhavan, after JNPT

Maharashtra will get another huge port built at a cost of around Rs 65,545 crore at Wadhavan, near Dahanu in Palghar district on the Gujarat border, catapulting India among countries with top 10 container ports in the world, an official said here on Wednesday.

The proposal to create the huge port - on a 'landlord model' - was cleared at a Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

A Special Purpose Vehicle will be formed with Mumbai's Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) as the lead partner, with equity participation of at least 50 per cent to execute the Wadhavan Port project.

The SPV will develop the port infrastructure, including reclamation, construction of breakwater and establishing connectivity to the hinterland, while all the business activities will be undertaken on a PPP model by private developers.