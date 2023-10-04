SEBI To Observe World Investor Week 2023 From October 9-15, Focusing On Financial Education And Empowerment |

In an effort to bolster investor education and awareness, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), a member of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), is set to celebrate World Investor Week (WIW) 2023 from October 9 to October 15. This annual event aims to emphasize the importance of educating and empowering investors to make informed financial decisions.

One of the engaging activities planned for WIW 2023 is the "Nukkad Natak" or Street Plays competition, focusing on the central theme, "An Educated Investor is a Resilient Investor." The competition is scheduled to run throughout the week, inviting teams to create and perform short street plays with investor awareness messages.

Key Details of the "Nukkad Natak" Competition:

Theme

The central theme of the competition revolves around the significance of investor education in building resilient investors.

Duration

Each participating team is required to prepare and execute a short "Nukkad Natak" with a maximum duration of three minutes.

Submission

Teams must record their performances and send the video entries to the designated email address: nukkadnatak.wiw23@gmail.com.

Incentives for Participation

1st Prize: Rs. 20,000

2nd Prize: Rs. 17,000

3rd Prize: Rs. 13,000

4th Prize: Rs. 10,000

5th Prize: Rs. 7,500

As World Investor Week 2023 approaches, SEBI and the BSE Investors Protection Fund invite individuals and teams to participate in the "Nukkad Natak" competition, making a significant contribution to investor education and standing a chance to win exciting prizes. This collaborative effort reflects the commitment of regulatory bodies to empower investors and enhance the overall financial well-being of the community.