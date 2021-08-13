e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

A total of 1,380 Police personnel have been awarded medals on the occasion of Independence Day 2021August 14 to now be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, announces PM Narendra ModiTwitter unlocks Rahul Gandhi's handle

Business

Updated on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 10:42 PM IST

Sebi revises format for promoters, promoter group entities' shareholding disclosure

PTI

"In the interest of transparency to the investors, all listed entities shall now provide such shareholding, segregated into promoter(s) and promoter group," Sebi said / Representational image | PTI

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday revised the format for disclosure of shareholding pattern of promoters and promoter group entities.

The shareholdings of promoters and promoter group entities, which are currently collectively disclosed under table II-Statement showing shareholding pattern of the promoter and promoter group, shall now be segregated into promoters and promoter group.

As per the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, it is mandatory that all entities falling under promoter and promoter group be disclosed separately in the shareholding pattern on the website of stock exchanges, in accordance with the format specified by Sebi.

"In the interest of transparency to the investors, all listed entities shall now provide such shareholding, segregated into promoter(s) and promoter group," Sebi said in a circular.

The regulator has also provided the revised format.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 10:42 PM IST

RECENT STORIES

TRENDING

Free Press Journal