SEBI proposes trading stocks without brokers for mutual funds to save costs

Investors place their trust in stock brokers to the extent of giving them power of attorney, but that also makes them vulnerable to defaults. Misuse of an investor's funds saw stock broker defaults surge to a 20-year high in 2020, and to 28 the following year. Now market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has stepped in to protect investors, by proposing that mutual funds should trade directly on the stock market.

Avoiding additional costs

If SEBI's proposal is implemented, it will mean that funds won't go through brokers any longer, and will have to set up their own terminals. Currently SEBI wants the charges paid for buying and selling shares to be included in the total expense ratio. As of now the brokerage paid by mutual funds on trading shares is separate from the TER.

Solution for mutual funds pain for brokers

Although the six basis points charge for buying shares through the direct market route is lower than the 12 basis points brokerage, including it in total expenses will still shrink profit margins for funds. In this case, the SEBI has proposed that mutual funds can simply set up their own terminal to trade stocks, and hence avoid paying extra as brokerage.

The recommendation also comes cases such as that of Axis Mutual Fund's chief trader Viresh Joshi, who was accused of colluding with brokers as part of a front-running scam.