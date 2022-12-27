e-Paper Get App
SEBI orders attachment of bank, demat accounts of Sahara firm, CEO Subrata Roy

It also said no debit shall be made in the said accounts until further notice. However, credits, if any, into the accounts may be allowed

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 12:58 PM IST
article-image
Subrata Roy | Image credit: Wikipedia
The optionally fully convertible debentures were issued in violation of market regulations, and the market regulator SEBI has ordered the Sahara Group company, its CEO Subrata Roy, and others to have their bank and demat accounts attached in order to recover Rs. 6.42 crore (OFCDs).

The proceedings against Sahara India Real Estate Corporation, Sahara Roy, Ashok Roy Choudhary, Ravi Shanker Dubey and Vandana Bharrgava included interest, all costs, charges and expenses, the SEBI said in a statement on Monday.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) also ordered to attach all demat accounts, the mutual funds of the accounts of Sahara India Real Estate Corp, Subrata Roy, Ashok Roy Choudhary, Dubey and Bharrgava.

It also said no debit shall be made in the said accounts until further notice. However, credits, if any, into the accounts may be allowed.

In its order in June, SEBI also levied a penalty totalling Rs 6 crore on Sahara India Real Estate Corp, Subrata Roy, Ashok Roy Choudhary, Dubey and Bharrgava.

With inputs from Agencies.

