Sebi notifies stricter norms for appointment of managing director at listed cos

SEBI stated that a person rejected by shareholders at a general meeting can be appointed or re-appointed as a managing director or whole time director or manager, after providing detailed justifications and ensuring compliance with various conditions.

''The appointment or a re-appointment of a person, including as a Managing Director (MD) or a Whole Time Director (WTD) or a Manager, who was earlier rejected by the shareholders at a general meeting, shall be done only with the prior approval of the shareholders,'' Sebi said.

As per the Companies Act, 2013, the board cannot appoint a person who fails to get elected as a director at a general meeting as an additional director.

Further, the board of a listed entity can continue to appoint such persons as WTD or MD even after subsequent rejections by the shareholders.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 07:00 PM IST