Sebi issues fine of Rs 62 lakh on 6 entities for fraudulent trading

Capital market regulator Sebi on Tuesday imposed fines on six entities totalling to Rs 62 lakh for indulging in fraudulent trade practices in the shares of North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd (NECC).

Realstep Agencies was fined Rs 15 lakh; Utkarsh Jain, Vanya Jain (promoters of NECC), Sairabanu Mohd Rafiq Fanaswala, and Malatiben Ashokbhai Darji were each fined Rs 10 lakh; and the regulator slapped a fine of Rs 7 lakh on Charamsukh IT Marketing.

The fines by the capital market regulator came after it carried out an investigation of NECC’s scrip for the period from December 2016 to April 2017.

It was alleged that Utkarsh, Vanya, Realstep, Fanaswala, Darji, and Charamsukh IT Marketing violated the provisions of the Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices norms.

Sebi, in its investigation, found that Utkarsh and Vanya created the misleading appearance of trading in the market by selling shares on the days on which such trading took place.

The trades were in violation of the normal market mechanism and affected the interests of genuine investors who traded in the scrip of NECC.

According to the regulator, Charamsukh IT Marketing and Realstep, which are claimed to be connected entities of Utkarsh and Vanya Jain, helped them offload their shares and exit the scrip of NECC by placing buy orders in sufficient quantities and matching their buy order rates.

Seb in their investigation also found that Realstep, Fanaswala, and Darji by contributing 14.06 per cent of the market volume in the scrip, had created artificial volume in the shares of NECC through the execution of circular trades.

These acts have violated the provisions of PFUTP norms.

RB trades banned from trading for six months

Sebi also issued another order that prohibited RB Traders and its proprietor Raj Bhadur Bhdoriya from making trades in the securities markets for six months for indulging in investment advisory services without authorisation and also imposed a penalty of Rs 8 lakh on them. They have also been asked to refund the money collected from investors in respect of such services.

Their involvement in the activities of investment advising without obtaining registration from the regulator is in violation of IA rules.

