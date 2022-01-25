SEBI introduces framework for Special situation funds

Capital markets regulator SEBI has introduced the framework for Special Situation Funds (SSFs) that will invest only in stressed assets.

This move assumes significance against the backdrop of continuing efforts to address the issue of stressed assets in the banking system.

Sebi stated that SSFs have been introduced as a sub-category under Category I Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs).

SSFs will invest in stressed assets such as stressed loans available for acquisition in terms of RBI norms or as part of a resolution plan approved under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

These funds will ALSO invest in security receipts issued by Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARCs), securities of companies in distress and any other asset/security as may be prescribed by the board from time to time.

