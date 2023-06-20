SEBI Instructs Edelweiss Broking To Carry Out Due Diligence After Its Failure to Report Suspicious Transactions

Wikipedia

The failure to report dubious dealings and irregularities can lead to major scams or even a global financial meltdown. At a time when brokerages have been pulled up for misusing funds of client, Edelweiss Broking came under scanner for failing to report suspicious transactions.

But the Securities and Exchange Board of India has allowed the firm to continue operations without any major action, and only instructed it to follow due diligence while verifying client identities.

Investigators flagged serious lapses

SEBI had been investigating a case of money being siphoned off from inactive accounts, by transferring shares to fake entities.

These dubious dealings were carried out between 2009 and 2013, and Edelweiss failed to flag them.

Investigators alleged that the firm wasn't professional when it came to reporting transactions by a client, whose dealings weren't in line with his yearly income.

Although SEBI concluded that the investigators weren't able to prove that Edelweiss didn't do enough to establish the client's ID, the regulator agreed that it failed to report suspicious transactions.

The designated authority appointed by SEBI had recommended suspension of the brokerage's license.

But after hearing the firm's defence, SEBI decided to let it off with a warning.