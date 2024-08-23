 SEBI Imposes Penalty Against Anand Rathi Share & Stock Broker For Failing To Inspect Trading Terminals
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSEBI Imposes Penalty Against Anand Rathi Share & Stock Broker For Failing To Inspect Trading Terminals

SEBI Imposes Penalty Against Anand Rathi Share & Stock Broker For Failing To Inspect Trading Terminals

Based on the findings of the inspection and the noticee's response, certain alleged non-compliances were observed. SEBI stated that the trading terminals were not found at the locations reported by the stockbroker to the exchanges.

ANIUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 07:18 PM IST
article-image

Financial markets regulator SEBI has imposed a penalty of Rs 7 lakh on Anand Rathi Share and Stock Broker Limited for failing to properly inspect the trading terminals of its authorised persons.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) conducted an inspection of Anand Rathi Share and Stock Broker Limited regarding 'Control over Authorised Persons' on December 27, 2023, covering the period from April 1, 2022, to December 27, 2023.

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Broker Limited is a SEBI-registered stockbroker.

Response of noticee on findings

FPJ Shorts
SEBI Imposes Penalty Against Anand Rathi Share & Stock Broker For Failing To Inspect Trading Terminals
SEBI Imposes Penalty Against Anand Rathi Share & Stock Broker For Failing To Inspect Trading Terminals
Former Boxing Champion Amir Khan Puts New Wedding Venue For Sale For £12.5 Million
Former Boxing Champion Amir Khan Puts New Wedding Venue For Sale For £12.5 Million
Supreme Court Recruitment 2024: Applications Open for Junior Court Attendant Post
Supreme Court Recruitment 2024: Applications Open for Junior Court Attendant Post
Ravi Teja's FAKE Photo With Chest Tube Goes Viral Amid Muscle Tear Surgery Reports
Ravi Teja's FAKE Photo With Chest Tube Goes Viral Amid Muscle Tear Surgery Reports

Based on the findings of the inspection and the noticee's response, certain alleged non-compliances were observed. SEBI stated that the trading terminals were not found at the locations reported by the stockbroker to the exchanges.

In its adjudication order dated August 23, SEBI noted that the stockbroker had not conducted a proper inspection of its authorised persons.

Inspection of noticee

"During the inspection of the noticee's AP, RATHI SHARAD SHANKARLAL, it was observed that the terminal allotted to the said AP was not found at the inspection location (Nashik), and the terminal is operated by the AP himself from the UK.

For AP Suyog Securities Pvt Ltd., it was observed that two terminals allotted to the said AP were not found at the inspection location (i.e., 101, Apollo Avenue, 30-B, Old Palasia, Indore), and according to the AP, the aforesaid terminal was at the Bhopal Branch. Further, as per Exchange records, another terminal of the AP was found at a non-reported location," the SEBI order stated.

Considering the facts and circumstances of the case, SEBI imposed a penalty of Rs 7 lakh on Anand Rathi Share and Stock Broker Limited.

Read Also
SEBI Bans Anil Ambani, 24 Other Entities From Securities Market For 5 Years
article-image

The SEBI order also stated that the stockbroker must pay the penalty within 45 days through the online payment facility available on the SEBI website.

In the event of failure to pay the amount, SEBI may initiate "consequential actions," including the realisation of the penalty amount along with interest, by attachment and sale of movable and immovable properties.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SEBI Imposes Penalty Against Anand Rathi Share & Stock Broker For Failing To Inspect Trading...

SEBI Imposes Penalty Against Anand Rathi Share & Stock Broker For Failing To Inspect Trading...

Ecos India Mobility IPO: Public Issue Opens On August 28

Ecos India Mobility IPO: Public Issue Opens On August 28

Minda Corporation Shares Hits Upper Circuit Of 20% On NSE; Records New Life High Price

Minda Corporation Shares Hits Upper Circuit Of 20% On NSE; Records New Life High Price

For The Maverick In You: The Ford Everest Tremor

For The Maverick In You: The Ford Everest Tremor

Powermech Projects Shares Shot Up Over 16% On NSE After Declaring 1:1 Bonus

Powermech Projects Shares Shot Up Over 16% On NSE After Declaring 1:1 Bonus