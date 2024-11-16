 SEBI Imposes ₹20 Lakh Penalty On 4 Entities For Non-Genuine Trading In BSE’s Stock Options Segment
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSEBI Imposes ₹20 Lakh Penalty On 4 Entities For Non-Genuine Trading In BSE’s Stock Options Segment

SEBI Imposes ₹20 Lakh Penalty On 4 Entities For Non-Genuine Trading In BSE’s Stock Options Segment

The capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has imposed penalties of Rs 20 lakh on four entities found guilty of engaging in allegedly non-genuine trading activities within the illiquid stock options segment of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 02:09 AM IST
article-image
SEBI penalizes four entities Rs 20 lakh for engaging in non-genuine trading activities within the BSE stock options segment, distorting market fairness | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

The capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has imposed penalties of Rs 20 lakh on four entities found guilty of engaging in allegedly non-genuine trading activities within the illiquid stock options segment of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The implicated entities penalised include Maya Devi Agarwal, Khushi Merchandise Pvt Ltd, Mohit Kumar Sharma and Aditi Agrawal were fined Rs 5 lakh each for participating in these fraudulent activities.

The SEBI adjudicating officer (AO) Barnali Mukherjee in four separate orders articulated that the trading behaviour of the implicated entities indicate that the trades executed were not genuine trades and being non-genuine, created an appearance of artificial trading volumes in respective contracts in violation of SEBI Regulations.

The market regulator probe trading activities spanning April 2014 to September 2015 and found a staggering 291,744 trades, accounting for about 81.40% of all trades executed in the stock options segment were potentially non-genuine. The alarming statistic underscored the fraudulent activities distorted the market by creating artificial volumes.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai: Swades Foundation, Pinkathon Launch 'Run For Rural Health' In Sudhagad To Empower Women Through Fitness And Cancer Awareness
Navi Mumbai: Swades Foundation, Pinkathon Launch 'Run For Rural Health' In Sudhagad To Empower Women Through Fitness And Cancer Awareness
Seaplane Services Set To Launch Soon In Northeast; Test Runs Conducted In Assam And Meghalaya
Seaplane Services Set To Launch Soon In Northeast; Test Runs Conducted In Assam And Meghalaya
Mega Block On Sunday, 17-11-2024: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central Line; Check Details
Mega Block On Sunday, 17-11-2024: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central Line; Check Details
Chhattisgarh: Fake Paneer Manufacturing Factory Sealed In Durg Following Food Department Raid
Chhattisgarh: Fake Paneer Manufacturing Factory Sealed In Durg Following Food Department Raid

The SEBI alleged the trades to be non-genuine and created a false or misleading appearance of trading in terms of artificial volumes in stock options and, therefore, were alleged to be manipulative and deceptive.

Read Also
SEBI Imposes ₹26 Crore Fine On Reliance Big Entertainment For Fund Diversion
article-image

The probe alleged the implicated entities executed trades characterised by reversal trades of buying and selling the same securities almost simultaneously to create an illusion of heightened trading activities. “Such practices not only mislead other market participants but also undermine the fairness and transparency of the trading environment,” SEBI said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SEBI Imposes ₹20 Lakh Penalty On 4 Entities For Non-Genuine Trading In BSE’s Stock Options...

SEBI Imposes ₹20 Lakh Penalty On 4 Entities For Non-Genuine Trading In BSE’s Stock Options...

SEBI Imposes ₹7 Lakh Penalty On Winway Research For Failing To Resolve Investor Grievances

SEBI Imposes ₹7 Lakh Penalty On Winway Research For Failing To Resolve Investor Grievances

SEBI Issues Warning To ABB India Over Alleged Insider Trading Violations

SEBI Issues Warning To ABB India Over Alleged Insider Trading Violations

Mumbai: Prestige Group Acquires Prime 22,135 Sq. Mtrs Land For Residential Development

Mumbai: Prestige Group Acquires Prime 22,135 Sq. Mtrs Land For Residential Development

BMW Unveils 2024 M340i in India with a Price Tag of Rs 74.90 Lakh

BMW Unveils 2024 M340i in India with a Price Tag of Rs 74.90 Lakh