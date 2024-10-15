 SEBI Enhances Position Limits For Trading Members In Index F&O Contracts
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSEBI Enhances Position Limits For Trading Members In Index F&O Contracts

SEBI Enhances Position Limits For Trading Members In Index F&O Contracts

The position limits are separately applicable for index futures and index options, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 07:34 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image/File | FPJ Library

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday said the position limit for Trading Members (TMs) across client and proprietary trades in index futures and options will now be higher of Rs 7,500 crore or 15 per cent of total open interest (OI) in the market.

The position limits are separately applicable for index futures and index options, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

Before this, the overall position limit at the trading member level (proprietary and client) is higher of Rs 500 crore or 15 per cent of the total Open Interest (OI) in the market.

Noting that the open interest of both the participants and the market is dynamic and changing throughout the day, Sebi said that the positions of market participants in the equity derivatives segment will now be monitored based on the total open interest of the market at the end of the previous day's trade.

FPJ Shorts
Punjab: Over 6 Injured In 2 Firing Incidents During Panchayat Polls
Punjab: Over 6 Injured In 2 Firing Incidents During Panchayat Polls
Rajasthan Likely To Face Interesting Battle On Seven Assembly Seats
Rajasthan Likely To Face Interesting Battle On Seven Assembly Seats
Mumbai: Central Railway Services Disrupted On UP Fast Line Near Kurla Due To Power Supply Issue
Mumbai: Central Railway Services Disrupted On UP Fast Line Near Kurla Due To Power Supply Issue
General Manager's Safety Award: 10 Central Railway Staff Honored, Including 6 From Mumbai Division
General Manager's Safety Award: 10 Central Railway Staff Honored, Including 6 From Mumbai Division
Read Also
SEBI Orders Probe Into Trafiksol IPO Disclosures; Halts Listing On BSE SME Platform
article-image

If market open interest (OI) drops the next day, participants may exceed their limits even if their positions remain unchanged. For such cases of passive breaches, market participants would not be penalised and not be required to unwind their positions.

The new position limits are effective immediately, and monitoring based on the previous day's OI will start from April 1, 2025.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Manipal Hospitals Acquires 2.62 Acres Of Land In Andheri For ₹415 Crore To Expand...

Mumbai: Manipal Hospitals Acquires 2.62 Acres Of Land In Andheri For ₹415 Crore To Expand...

SEBI Enhances Position Limits For Trading Members In Index F&O Contracts

SEBI Enhances Position Limits For Trading Members In Index F&O Contracts

Hyundai Motor India's ₹27,870 Crore IPO Kicks Off With 18% Subscription On Day 1

Hyundai Motor India's ₹27,870 Crore IPO Kicks Off With 18% Subscription On Day 1

Garuda Construction Closes 12.45% Higher On BSE After Market Debut

Garuda Construction Closes 12.45% Higher On BSE After Market Debut

Airtel Refutes Reports On Changing Stand On Spectrum Allocation For SATCOM Companies

Airtel Refutes Reports On Changing Stand On Spectrum Allocation For SATCOM Companies