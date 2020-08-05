SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi’s term extended by 18 months till February 28, 2022

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the extension of Tyagi's term for 18 months, with effect from September 1 2020 up to February 28, 2020, it said.

Tyagi, a 1984 batch IAS (retired) officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre, was appointed as the SEBI chairman in March 2017 for three years.

He was given a six-month extension from March till August this year.

(With inputs from PTI)