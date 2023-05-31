 SEBI cancels Karvy Stock Broking's registration for misusing funds of clients
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSEBI cancels Karvy Stock Broking's registration for misusing funds of clients

SEBI cancels Karvy Stock Broking's registration for misusing funds of clients

It had also been slapped with a Rs 21 crore penalty for misusing the power of attorney that they had been entrusted with.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 09:32 PM IST
article-image

Stock brokers are a bridge between investors and the market, as buyers trust them to invest their money in a way that delivers optimum returns. But scams pulled off by stock brokers have been harming this bond of trust, and also prompted the securities and exchange board of India to end the transfer of funds to the intermediaries.

It has also canceled the certificate of registration for Karvy Stock Broking, which used its clients money for other purposes, without their consent.

Read Also
Sebi issues demand notices to BSE, NSE in Karvy case
article-image

Serious breach of trust

Karvy had been banned from the market a month back, for pledging the securities lying in demat accounts of clients without their knowledge.

It had also been slapped with a Rs 21 crore penalty for misusing the power of attorney that they had been entrusted with.

While cancelling the registration, the market regulator also told Karvy that it will continue to be liable for tasks to be completed as a stock broker, which includes payment of outstanding fees and other dues.

Read Also
ED attaches assets worth Rs 110-cr in Karvy stock broking money-laundering case
article-image

Diverted funds to other businesses

Years after it had been caught pulling off a demat fraud, Karvy had been expelled by Indian stock exchanges as they identified it as a defaulter.

Not only did Karvy pledge the funds of its clients illegally, it also routed money raised from that towards its real estate arm and Karvy Capital.

The two firms have also been ordered to return more than Rs 1,400 crore that the stock broking firm diverted towards them.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SEBI cancels Karvy Stock Broking's registration for misusing funds of clients

SEBI cancels Karvy Stock Broking's registration for misusing funds of clients

Government to divest 3% stake in state-owned Coal India

Government to divest 3% stake in state-owned Coal India

India's GDP beats estimates with 6.1% growth in Jan-March quarter of FY23

India's GDP beats estimates with 6.1% growth in Jan-March quarter of FY23

India's 8 core sectors register higher production; read on to know why they matter

India's 8 core sectors register higher production; read on to know why they matter

Everest industries rewards employees with 6859 equity shares under ESOP

Everest industries rewards employees with 6859 equity shares under ESOP