SEBI approves abrdn to sell 10.2% stake in HDFC AMC | HDFC

HDFC Asset Management Company Limited on Thursday through an exchange filing announced that SEBI has approved abrdn Investment Management Limited to sell 10.2 per cent shares in the company.

The selling has to be in compliance with the regulations, which include providing an option for a period of 15 calendar days from the date of communication to the unitholders to exit the scheme at the prevailing NAV without exit load.

Post this abrdn will cease to be co-sponsor of HDFC Mutual Fund.

The shares of HDFC AMC on Thursday closed at Rs 1,854, down by 0.38 per cent.

