 SEBI Allows Mutual Funds To Buy, Sell Credit Default Swaps
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSEBI Allows Mutual Funds To Buy, Sell Credit Default Swaps

SEBI Allows Mutual Funds To Buy, Sell Credit Default Swaps

For mutual funds, CDS helps manage the risk of debt securities they hold. When a mutual fund purchases a CDS, it pays a premium to the seller in exchange for protection if a specific bond (the reference entity) defaults.

PTIUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 06:50 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image/File | FPJ Library

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday allowed mutual funds to both buy and sell Credit Default Swaps (CDS), a move aimed at increasing liquidity in the corporate bond market.

This flexibility to participate in CDS would serve as an additional investment product for mutual funds, Sebi said in a circular.

Earlier, mutual funds were only permitted to use CDS transactions to buy protection against the credit risk of corporate bonds they held. These transactions were limited to Fixed Maturity Plan (FMP) schemes with a duration of more than one year.

Now, "It has been decided to allow greater flexibility to mutual funds to both buy and sell CDS with adequate risk management," Sebi said.

FPJ Shorts
BPSC TRE 3.0 Final Answer Key Released For Classes 6-8; Check Details Here!
BPSC TRE 3.0 Final Answer Key Released For Classes 6-8; Check Details Here!
Kashmir: 3 BSF Jawans Killed, Many Injured As Bus Falls Into Gorge In Budgam; Visuals Show Locals Assisting Army Personnel
Kashmir: 3 BSF Jawans Killed, Many Injured As Bus Falls Into Gorge In Budgam; Visuals Show Locals Assisting Army Personnel
Alia Bhatt To Star In Romantic Film After Love And War With Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal: Report
Alia Bhatt To Star In Romantic Film After Love And War With Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal: Report
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi Pays Surprise Visit To US-Based Karnal Youth’s Family (VIDEO)
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi Pays Surprise Visit To US-Based Karnal Youth’s Family (VIDEO)

Credit Default Swaps

In market parlance, Credit Default Swaps are like insurance contracts that protect against default by a borrower.

For mutual funds, CDS helps manage the risk of debt securities they hold. When a mutual fund purchases a CDS, it pays a premium to the seller in exchange for protection if a specific bond (the reference entity) defaults.

Read Also
SEBI Bars Axis Capital From Taking New Assignments In Debt Market Over Regulatory Violations
article-image

Under the new framework, Sebi said mutual funds can buy CDS to hedge the credit risk of debt securities they hold.

However, the CDS exposure can't exceed the value of the debt security being protected.

The regulator said that mutual funds can only buy CDS from sellers with an investment-grade rating or higher.

Mutual funds can sell CDS

On CDS sellers, Sebi said that mutual funds can sell CDS as part of synthetic debt investments backed by cash, government securities, or treasury bills. However, Overnight and liquid mutual fund schemes cannot sell CDS.

The total CDS exposure for a scheme --both buying and selling-- cannot exceed 10 per cent of the scheme's assets, Sebi said.

The regulator said that CDS will be valued based on actual traded levels or credit spreads.

Mutual funds have been directed to disclose details of their CDS transactions, including the rating of the CDS seller and any deals with sponsor group companies. The circular would come into effect immediately.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Manba Finance IPO: Anchor Investors Infuse ₹45.25 Crore Into ₹150.84 Crore Issue, Opens On...

Manba Finance IPO: Anchor Investors Infuse ₹45.25 Crore Into ₹150.84 Crore Issue, Opens On...

SEBI Allows Mutual Funds To Buy, Sell Credit Default Swaps

SEBI Allows Mutual Funds To Buy, Sell Credit Default Swaps

CREDAI-MCHI Announces First-Ever 'Ease Of Doing Redevelopment' Expo In Mumbai On September 28

CREDAI-MCHI Announces First-Ever 'Ease Of Doing Redevelopment' Expo In Mumbai On September 28

'What Credit Card & Loan Can Do To Country': Entrepreneur Dilip Kumar Slams People Queuing Up For...

'What Credit Card & Loan Can Do To Country': Entrepreneur Dilip Kumar Slams People Queuing Up For...

Cash-strapped Pakistan Faces $100 Billion Loan Repayment In Four Years

Cash-strapped Pakistan Faces $100 Billion Loan Repayment In Four Years