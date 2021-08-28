SDMC property tax offices to remain open this Saturday, Sunday

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Friday said its property tax offices will remain open this Saturday and Sunday between 9 am and 5.30 pm to facilitate taxpayers submitting their taxes on time.

The statement said that since a rebate of 15 per cent can be availed only till August 31, 2021, all zonal offices and headquarters of the property tax department of the SDMC will remain open for the taxpayers during this period including Saturday and Sunday.

"An additional 3 percent rebate is also being given to the taxpayers of residential properties who have taken both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine. To assist the property taxpayers, property tax camps are being organised with the help of Common Service Centre (CSC) in all four zones," the SDMC statement said.

According to municipal data, during the current financial year, the Assessment & Collection (A&C) department has received a total of Rs 420 crore as property tax till last month from 2.60 lakh properties while Rs 418 crore was received from 2.92 lakh properties till July 31, 2020.

During the last financial year (2020-21), the department had generated a revenue of Rs 943 crore from 4.11 lakh properties.

