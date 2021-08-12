e-Paper Get App

Business

Updated on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 10:48 PM IST

Schneider Electric Infra loss narrows to Rs 16 cr in April-June quarter

PTI
During April-June quarter of FY21, Schneider Electric Infra had suffered a loss of Rs 29 crore/ Representational image

Schneider Electric Infrastructure on Thursday said its net loss narrowed to Rs 16 crore during the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

During the April-June period of financial year (FY) 2020-21, the company had suffered a loss of Rs 29 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.

Its total income was at Rs 289.5 crore as against Rs 209.6 crore in the year ago quarter.

The expenses during the quarter under review were at Rs 305.6 crore compared to Rs 236.6 crore a year ago

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 10:48 PM IST

