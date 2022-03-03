Scaler acquires online learning platform AppliedRoots

Scaler (by InterviewBit), tech upskilling startup, has announced the acquisition of the online learning platform AppliedRoots for $50 million to strengthen its data science, AI and ML offering. This is the third acquisition for Scaler. Last year (2021), they acquired Coding Minutes and Coding Elements to accelerate the growth of their business.

Bootstrapped by a team of six - Srikanth Varma Chekuri, Murali Krishna Varri, Naveen Reddy Bade, Brahma Reddy, Srinivas Reddy and Satish Atcha - AppliedRoots is known for their flagship AppliedAICourse.

Announcing the acquisition, Abhimanyu Saxena, Co-founder, Scaler & InterviewBit, said, "Together we can accelerate the pace at which we can aid aspiring tech professionals to upskill themselves and create meaningful and rewarding careers. As we build ourselves into a world-class virtual tech varsity, their experiences will come in very handy. This acquisition will allow us to strengthen our DS, ML & Al offering and help us tap into a much wider learner base."

The acquisition of AppliedRoots will enable Scaler to double down on its efforts to expand the DS&ML vertical.

Post-acquisition, all the six co-founders will join Scaler and lead varied projects. A vast majority of the team of AppliedRoots will work with the Scaler DS&ML business vertical. Some team members will also be building on the content vertical - Scaler Topics - a technopedia and curated interactive space for aspiring software professionals to learn and master the right tech skills. The AppliedRoots team will also be spearheading some new initiatives and programs that are planned for later in the year, Scaler said in a press statement.

Srikanth Verma Chekuri, Co-Founder, AppliedRoots, said, "We started AppliedRoots to democratize higher education with phenomenal quality and mentorship, and our vision is in perfect alignment with that of Scaler. Like them, we also focus obsessively on learner success, which is one of the biggest reasons we are thrilled to join the mission. Our immediate goal will be to support the efforts and projects being done in the Data Science & ML team. We will also incorporate a separate Data Analyst Sub track within the Data Science program."

Scaler recently raised Series B funding of $55 million from Sequoia Capital India, Tiger Global, and Lightrock India. The edtech brand is currently valued at $710 million.

