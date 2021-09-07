Scaler Academy launches Forever, lifelong career accelerator program

Scaler, professional upskilling platform, has today announced the launch of 'Forever', a unique subscription-based upskilling program for tech professionals. The Forever program has been designed on continuous learning and mentoring principles, essential to remaining relevant to the industry and lifelong career growth, according to a press release.

According to the latest CNBC/SurveyMonkey Workplace Happiness Survey 9 in 10 workers who have a career mentor say they are happy in their jobs and agree that mentorship has an outsize impact on one's career.

The Forever program provides:

● Mentoring, guidance and support sessions with leading tech professionals allowing members/learners to make better career decisions

● Career and skill development cohorts that encourage in-depth and high-quality learning of topics and upcoming technologies

● Networking opportunities like group classes + access to an exclusive community of motivated technology professionals

● Access to all Scaler masterclasses, hackathons and coding/programming competitions to fine-tune and build technical skills

● Engagement with industry peers and leaders via regular events such as AMAs and fireside chats

Announcing the program's launch, Abhimanyu Saxena, Co-founder, Scaler and InterviewBit, said, "We have designed a rigorous community-focused learning program that seamlessly integrates with learner's daily life and provides opportunities to learn, connect, collaborate, and network with industry peers and leaders. The program structure of Forever is based on Scaler's underlying concepts - collaborative learning and mentorship, and is an outcome from interaction with 30 technology leaders and 50 renowned senior engineers."

Arnav Gupta, Product and Strategy Lead, Scaler, Said, "We are excited to announce the launch of first-of-its-kind subscription-based upskilling program Scaler Forever. The Forever program is an amalgamation of industry-focused learnings, community, and mentoring designed exclusively for working tech professionals who want to continue advancing in their careers."

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 10:06 PM IST