SC stays MHA circular asking private companies to pay full wages, says 'no coercive action'

On Friday, the Supreme Court of India stayed the operation of a Ministry of Home Affairs circular asking employers to pay full wages to workers.

The Supreme Court asked the state and Centre not to prosecute private firms, factories, etc over non-payment. The Centre has sought time to reply and SC said no coercive action till next week.

A bench comprising Justice L. Nageswara Rao, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and B.R. Gavai asked the Centre and states not to prosecute private companies, factories etc. for non-payment of wages.

The top court has asked for a response from the Centre on a bunch of petitions filed by industrial units, which moved the court claiming that they have no means to pay since there is no production.

The petitioners submitted before the top court that organisations should be completely exempted from paying their workforce during the nationwide lockdown implemented in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The petitions were filed by a Mumbai-based textile firm and a Punjab-based collective of 41 small scale organisations, urging the court to set aside the March 29 order of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directing private establishments to pay full wages to the workers during the period of the lockdown.

The petitioners challenged the constitutional validity of Section 10(2)(i) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Punjab-based Ludhiana Hand Tools Association claimed that the March 29 MHA order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, was violative of Articles 14, 19(1)(g), 265 and 300 of the Constitution and that it must be "struck down".

The petitioners maintained that Section 25M of the Industrial Disputes Act provided for the right to layoff workmen due to natural calamity.

On April 29, the apex court gave the Centre two weeks to explain an MHA order that directed employers to pay full wages to their workers during the lockdown.

The petitions said a blanket direction to private establishments to pay full salaries against no work was arbitrary and violative of Article 14 (right to equality) of the Constitution.