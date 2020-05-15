SC stays MHA circular asking private companies to pay full wages: Here's all you need to know

A bench of Justices N V Ramana, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and B R Gavai, in a hearing conducted through video conferencing, on Monday heard counsel for three private firms including Nagreeka Exports Limited and Ficus Pax Private Ltd against notifications of the Ministry of Home Affairs asking them to pay full wages to employees during lockdown.

"Solicitor General (Tushar Mehta) submits that he wants to file a response to these writ petitions. List after two weeks," the bench said in its order.

The top court asked the private firms to supply copies of their applications to the Solicitor General through e-mail.

Textile firm 'Nagreeka Exports Limited, one of the petitioners, has sought quashing of the government order asking employers to pay full salary to staff, contract workers, casual workers and other workers during the corona virus lockdown, even though factories are not operational.

The firm engaged in manufacture and export of cotton yarns, fabric & textiles, stated in its plea that because of stoppage of operations since the lockdown, it has suffered losses to the tune of Rs.1.50 crore till the filing of the plea.