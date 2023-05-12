 SC says banks need not hear borrower's side before declaring defaults as fraud
It was hearing a plea by the State Bank of India asking whether the court's ruling in March 2023, will have an impact on past decisions as well.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 05:22 PM IST
Be it common people who have to deal with recovery agents for missing loan repayments, or economic offenders fleeing with thousands of crores, defaulters remain a rising concern for banks. In March 2023, India's Supreme Court said that lenders should first allow defaulters to put their side forward, before labelling them as defaulters.

But now the apex court has given a clarification about its own order, stating that it isn't mandatory to hear the defaulter's explanation before filing a criminal case.

No requirement to hear defaulter's side

  • The court rejected the government's argument that its order must apply prospectively with consideration for future cases.

  • It was hearing a plea by the State Bank of India asking whether the court's ruling in March 2023, will have an impact on past decisions as well.

  • The SC also added that banks only need to share relevant parts of the forensic audits with borrowers during personal hearings.

Major defaults can be considered fraud

  • Clarification from the apex court came after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing SBI, argued that the SC upholding Telangana HC's verdict may imply that personal hearings are mandatory.

  • The Telangana judgment came in response to a challenge against the Reserve Bank of India's 2016 circular which instructed banks to declare big loan defaults as fraud.

