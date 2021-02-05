SC refuses to hear CAIT's plea challenging WhatsApp's latest privacy policy

"Issue a writ in the nature of mandamus or any other writ or direction in nature thereof, directing the Centre to take all actions including steps towards making Rules under Section 87 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 so as to regulate the functioning of WhatsApp and Facebook and other similarly placed internet-based messaging services including their privacy policy for handling of or dealing in personal information, including private messages/photos/conversations / audio messages/videos/documents and data so as to ensure that the privacy rights of the users are not compromised and are duly protected," the plea stated.

It further sought a direction to WhatsApp and Facebook to allow the government to carry out 'Technical Audits' of their data centres, where the data of Indian Users are stored, so as the retrieve and delete such data of Indian Users.

It said that in 2016, Germany, the United Kingdom and the entire European Union had prohibited similar action of Facebook which was also asked to delete all the data relating to Whatsapp users.

CAIT added that the updated privacy policy would adversely impact citizens' fundamental right to privacy. The petition has also alleged that citizen's personal data is being collected by a foreign entity and is being transferred outside the country.

"Centre failed to impose necessary and restrictive conditions in the instant case, though, on the proposed policy of WhatsApp, European Union's Antitrust Authority had imposed serious restrictions and fine of 110 million euros in 2017," it added.