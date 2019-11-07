SC quashes clearance for Tata Housing Project Near Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary

New Delhi: The Supreme Court quashed the clearance obtained for a Tata housing project near Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary and observed that such projects cannot be permitted to come up near a sanctuary.

The SC on Wednesday upheld a judgment of Delhi High court quashing the Environmental Clearance granted to a housing project proposed to be developed by Tata Housing Development Company Limited (Tata HDCL).

A bench compromising of Justices Arun Mishra, MR Shah and BR Gavai delivered the judgement.

The appellant Tata Housing had challenged the judgment of Delhi High Court concerning the housing project. The High Court set aside the Environmental Clearance (EC) dated September 17, 2013.