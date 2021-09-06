SC directs NCLAT to hear appeal filed by 63 Moons Technologies

The Honourable Supreme Court today directed the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) to hear the appeal filed by 63 moons technologies limited (63 moons) against Piramal Group's resolution plan expeditiously and within a period of two months.

63 moons appeal in NCLAT questioned the legality of Piramal's Resolution Plan for DHFL where Piramal may be able to potentially pocket Rs. 45,000 crores that may be recovered from the Wadhawans and their associates.

NCLAT whilst issuing the notice, did not stay the implementation of the Resolution Plan. Now the Supreme Court has directed NCLAT to complete the hearing in a time bound manner.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 04:42 PM IST