SC agrees to hear SpiceJet's plea against order to wind up operations

The Supreme Court agreed to hear a plea filed by private airline SpiceJet Limited against the Madras High Court order of winding up of the company.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli agreed to consider the plea of SpiceJet after senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, sought urgent listing of the plea.

"This matter is regarding the winding up of airline called SpiceJet. The protection is till Friday, please list it else, the company will fold up," Rohatgi told the Bench.

According to Credit Suisse AG, a stock corporation registered under the laws of Switzerland, SpiceJet had failed to honor its commitment to pay the bills for over US$ 24 million raised by the Swiss company towards maintenance, repairing and overhauling of the aircraft engines and components.

The division bench by its order on January 11, however, extended the operation of the interim stay granted by the single judge, till January 28 to enable the airliner to prefer an appeal before the Supreme Court.

According to Credit Suisse AG, a stock corporation registered under the laws of Switzerland, SpiceJet had availed services of SR Technics, Switzerland, for maintenance, repair and overhauling of aircraft engines, modules, components, assemblies and parts which are mandatory for its operations.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 04:35 PM IST