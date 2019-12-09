SBI to deactivate these debit cards by December 31; here's how to apply for new ATM cards

The bank has also asked those customers who have applied for the EMV chip-based card and have not yet received it to visit their home branch as soon as possible to switch from the magnetic card. SBI said it will deactivate the magnetic stripe cards by December 31, 2019 irrespective of their validity period.

Here's how to apply for SBI's new EMV chip and pin-based card online:

Customers can also apply for the secured chip-based card online through Internet Banking.

Step 1: Login to SBI website

Step 2: From e-Services in the top nav, select ATM Card Services.

Step 3: Now click on Request ATM/Debit card.

Step 4: Please choose your option to validate. Now click on Using One Time Password (OTP).

Step 5: Enter the OTP that you received on your registered mobile.

Step 6: Now, select the account. Fill details like Name on the card and type of the card.

Step 7: Click on the terms and conditions and then select 'Submit'.

Step 8: After submitting, a message will flash on your screen saying ' You will receive your debit card withing 7-8 working days at your registered address.