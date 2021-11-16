SBI, Tata Steel enter into a partnership for promoting football

State Bank of India (SBI), has entered into a strategic partnership with JFC, the football club owned by Tata Steel. The bank signed a landmark agreement with the JFC - making this a first major endeavour by SBI in the game of football. With this partnership, SBI will be one of the principal sponsors of the JFC.

The partnership was announced in the presence of Ashwani Bhatia, MD, SBI, TV Narendran, CEO & MD, Tata Steel, B. Raghavendra Rao, DMD, SBI, Chanakya Chaudhary, Chairman, JFC and Vice President Corporate Services, Tata Steel along with other senior officers from SBI, Tata Steel and JFC.

Ashwani Bhatia, MD, SBI said, “India has a rich football history and it is a matter of time that India enters the big stage of football. Tata Steel has been promoting football and has continuously produced champion players over the past three decades via the Tata Football Academy. JFC is a step ahead in the same direction and the packed stands, every year, at the JRD Tata Sports complex speak volumes of the popularity of football amongst its legion of fans. Not just that, but, JFC has done incredible work in the grassroots, youth football and coach education, all the while engaging with these fans. We also have a long-standing relationship with Tata Steel and the Tata Group and this partnership will help us to promote sports and more specifically football."

TV Narendran, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Steel, remarked: “We are pleased to have SBI as one of the principal sponsors of the Jamshedpur Football Club. We believe working with SBI will be a mutually rewarding association, in the years to come. I am sure that this partnership will help create great value for JFC including their senior team, youth and Grassroots programs, the clubs passionate fan base and set higher benchmarks for the sport overall”

Koushik Chatterjee, ED & CFO, Tata Steel said, “Tata Steel and SBI have a pioneering banking relationship and we are happy to welcome SBI as our partner to promote the growth of football in the country. With the sponsorship of JFC, SBI has reiterated its commitment to promoting sports in the country and to further develop its relationship with Tata Steel”.

Chanakya Chaudhary, JFC Chairman and Vice President Corporate Services, Tata Steel said, “Over the years, JFC has put in massive efforts and strides in community engagement. Our matches at the JRD Tata Sports Complex achieves the highest average attendance in the ISL. Our grassroots programme has engaged thousands of kids in Jharkhand coupled with Tata Steel’s rich history with youth development in football via the Tata Football Academy. Our association with SBI is very encouraging as we aim to achieve success on and off the pitch.”

The iconic JFC match jersey will now feature the SBI logo. The two brands will also actively engage with fans via the first team and also during the broadcast of Indian Super League (ISL). The interaction with fans will continue on the digital platforms of SBI and JFC as well.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 05:34 PM IST