SBI steps in as 'Saving Bank of India' for ailing financial institute, pick up 49% stake in Yes Bank

New Delhi: State Bank of India will pick up 49% stake in the crisis-ridden Yes Bank under a government-approved bailout plan, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assuring that depositors' money is safe.

A day after imposing moratorium on Yes Bank and restricting withdrawals, the RBI on Friday evening issued a draft reconstruction scheme for the private sector lender and said SBI has "expressed its willingness" to make an investment.

Earlier in the day, SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar met the finance minister. A former SBI CFO has already been appointed administrator of the Yes Bank, whose board has been superseded.

"The investor bank shall agree to invest in the equity of the reconstructed bank to the extent that post infusion it holds 49% shareholding in the reconstructed bank at a price not less than Rs 10 (Face value of Rs 2) and premium of Rs 8," as per the RBI proposa.

SBI has already obtained an 'in-principle' approval of the board to explore investment opportunity in Yes Bank.

From the appointed date, the authorised capital of the private sector bank would stand altered to Rs 5,000 crore and the number of equity shares at 2,400 crore having face value of Rs 2 each.