SBI slashes India's growth forecast to 10.4% amid rising lockdowns due to COVID-19 surge

With India topping the global infection list for the third consecutive day and more states imposing restrictions, SBI Research on Friday cut its growth forecast for the current financial year to 10.4 per cent from 11 per cent earlier.

India reported over 3.34 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

The report penned by the bank's Chief Economic Advisor Soumya Kanti Ghosh also suggested that faster vaccination is cheaper on the economy than complete lockdowns, pointing out that the total cost of vaccination is much lower at 0.1 percent of GDP while the lockdowns has already cost 0.7 per cent of GDP.

Now that states are free to buy vaccines directly from the manufacturers from May 1, our estimate for 13 large states shows that the cost of vaccine to inoculate will be only 0.1 per cent of their collective GDP. This is significantly lower than the economic loss in GDP due to lockdown which is already at 0.7 per cent of GDP, Ghosh said.

He further said that given the current circumstances of partial, local and weekend lockdowns in almost all the states, we are revising downwards our growth forecast to 10.4 per cent real GDP and 14.3 per cent nominal GDP in FY22.