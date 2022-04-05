SBI signs up with BankIT to build Custom Card programs

State Bank of India (SBI) has signed up with BankIT, a new-age fintech startup, to curate and offer card programs to meet the emerging use cases and needs of the corporate world. This will enable agile and fast onboarding of custom built prepaid card programs for the very large base of SBI's corporate customers, it said in a press statement.

As the needs and use cases in the payments domain are rapidly evolving, Custom cards' programs will go a long way to help SBI's corporate customers build EFi (embedded finance) in their workflow and rapidly expand their business, the statement added.

BankIT is building innovative digital payments' technology and infrastructure primarily aimed at financial inclusion and bringing the benefit of embedded digital payments to SME's, corporates and their huge customer base. It is engaged in the mission of an Atma Nirbhar Bharat, by bringing new age modern solutions that help businesses in Bharat build value.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 02:20 PM IST