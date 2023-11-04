SBI Reports 8.03% Rise In Standalone Net Profit To ₹14,330 Cr In Q2FY24 | Pixabay (Representational Pic)

State Bank of India on Saturday announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Profitability

In the financial results for the quarter, the State Bank of India (SBI) reported a net profit of Rs 14,330 crores, reflecting a notable growth of 8.03% year-on-year (YoY). However, the bank's operating profit for Q2FY24 stood at ₹19,417 crores, experiencing a decline of 8.07% compared to the previous year.

SBI's return on assets (ROA) and return on equity (ROE) for the half-year period amounted to 1.10% and 22.57%, respectively, demonstrating a strong financial performance. Nevertheless, the ROA for the quarter dipped slightly to 1.01%, marking a 3 basis points YoY decline. On the positive side, the net interest income (NII) for Q2FY24 saw an impressive increase of 12.27% YoY.

SBI's domestic net interest margin (NIM) for the first half of the fiscal year grew by 6 basis points YoY, reaching 3.45%. However, in the second quarter of FY24, the domestic NIM experienced a decrease of 12 basis points YoY, settling at 3.43%.

Balance Sheet

Furthermore, SBI's foreign office advances surpassed Rs 5 lakh crores. Within the realm of agri and corporate loans, the bank reported a year-on-year growth of 14.76% and 6.62%, respectively.

In terms of deposits, the entire bank's deposits exhibited growth at 11.91% YoY, with a particular highlight being the growth of current and savings account (CASA) deposits, which rose by 4.91% YoY.

As of September 30, 2023, the CASA ratio stood at 41.88%, underscoring the bank's sturdy deposit base and diversified credit portfolio.

Asset Quality

SBI's asset quality in the recent financial report demonstrated positive trends, with the gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio improving by 97 basis points year-on-year (YoY), settling at 2.55%.

The net NPA ratio also saw an improvement, showing a 16 basis points YoY decline to reach 0.64%. The provision coverage ratio (PCR), including additional undisclosed accounts (AUCA), displayed a year-on-year improvement of 39 basis points, standing at 91.93%.

However, the PCR, excluding AUCA, registered a decrease of 248 basis points YoY, ending at 75.45%. The slippage ratio for the first half of FY24 improved by 16 basis points YoY, reaching 0.70%. For the second quarter of FY24, the slippage ratio saw a modest increase of 13 basis points YoY, settling at 0.46%.

Additionally, the credit cost for Q2FY24 demonstrated improvement, with a 6 basis points YoY decline to 0.22%. These metrics collectively reflect SBI's proactive efforts in managing and improving its asset quality.

Capital Adequacy

Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) as at the end of Q2FY24 improved by 77 bps YoY and stands at 14.28%.

Alternate Channels

61% of SB accounts and 39% of retail asset accounts acquired digitally through YONO. Share of Alternate Channels in total transactions increased from ~96.8% in H1FY23 to ~97.7% in H1FY24.

