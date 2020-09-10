SBI raises Rs 4,000 cr via AT1 bonds at a coupon of 7.74 percent

State Bank of India (SBI) has sold Rs 4,000 crore of the Basel compliant additional tier one (AT1) bonds at a coupon of 7.74 percent.

This is the lowest pricing ever offered on such debt issued by any bank since the country started implementing the stringent Basel II capital rules in 2013, said the country's largest lender in regulatory filings at stock exchanges on Thursday.

As the aggregate bids were in excess of Rs 6,000 crore, the bank exercised the full greenshoe option of Rs 3,000 crore over and above the base issue size of Rs 1,000 crore.

While SBI has AAA credit rating from local credit agencies, its AT1 offering is rated AA-plus which is the highest rating in the country for these instruments in view of the hybrid and high-risk nature of these instruments.

While the AT1 instrument is perpetual in nature, it can be called back by the lender after five years or any anniversary date thereafter.