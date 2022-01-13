SBI raises $300 mn of Regulation S Formosa bonds

State Bank of India (SBI) has raised US$300 million from Regulation S Formosa bonds offering a coupon of 2.49 per cent.

Formosa bond is a bond issued in Taiwan.

The bonds will be listed on Taipei Exchange (TPEx), Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Ltd (SGX-ST) and India International Exchange IFSC Ltd (India INX), the bank said.

The bank further stated this is the first public Formosa US dollar bond issued by an Indian scheduled commercial bank with a 15 per cent allocation to Taiwanese investors.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 10:01 PM IST