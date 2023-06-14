 SBI Property Auction: Residential Properties Available In Navi Mumbai. Check Details Here
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 04:31 PM IST
SBI Property Auction: Residential Properties Available In Navi Mumbai. Check Details Here | File, Credit: Canva/ Psisa

E-Auction Sale Notice for Sale of Immovable Assets under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002 read with proviso to Rule 8(6) of the Security Interest (Enforcement) Rules, 2002 Notice is hereby given to the public in general and in particular to the Borrower(s) and Guarantor(s) that the below described immovable property mortgaged/charged to the Secured Creditor, the physical possession of which has been taken by the Authorised Officer of State Bank Of India, the Secured Creditor, will be sold on “ As is Where is”, As is What is” and Whatever there is” on 17.07.2023.

Description of property: Flat No. 506, 2BHK, 5th Floor, Building Siddhivinayak Paradise, Plot No. 80, Sector 18 pt, Village Ulwe, Taluka-Panvel, District Navi Mumbai 400706 in the name of Mr. Karthikeyan Thangapandian Nadar and Mrs. Meena Karthikeyan Nadar. Built-up Area : 74.53 Sq. Mtrs.

Reserve Price: Rs 65,97,000

E.M.D. : Rs 6,59,700

Sale date and time: 17.07.2023 from 1.00 pm to 3.00 pm

For detailed terms and conditions of the sale, please refer to the link provided in State Bank of India, the Secured Creditor’s website. 1. https://www.mstcecommerce.com/auctionhome/ibapi/index.jsp 2. http://www.sbi.co.in

