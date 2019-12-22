SBI passbook update: How to print your passbook at Swayam kiosk, check online using YONO app

State Bank of India (SBI) allows customers to update their passbooks hasslefree with its with Swayam (passbook printing kiosk). The Swayam kiosk uses barcode technology which facilitates easy printing of the passbook in self-service mode.

Tracking updates of the customers' bank passbooks is essential for banks to maintain records of their customers’ transactions. Passbooks have records of the customer’s bank account transaction from the day of the account was opened.

On December 16, 2019, SBI had tweeted using its official Twitter handle about the Swayam kiosk. The tweet read, "No need to wait in a queue to update your passbook. With Swayam - the Automated Passbook Printing machine, have it updated and printed in just a few clicks."

SBI’s mobile app, YONO Lite, also allows users to use view their passbook through its m-Passbook feature.

How to print your passbook at SBI’s Swayam kiosk:

Get your barcode sticker from your bank’s branch office. Select your choice of language at the kiosk. Insert the last printed page of your passbook. Turn overleaf if the printing exceeds one page. Enjoy SBI Swayam kiosk’s self-service passbook printing service.

How to view your passbook on SBI’s YONO Lite app: