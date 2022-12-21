SBI Life allots shares worth over Rs 4 lakh to employees as stock options | SBI Life Insurance

SBI Life Insurance on Wednesday announced the allotment of 45,168 equity shares to employees under the SBI Life Employee Stock Option Scheme 2018 through an exchange filing. Each equity share is worth Rs 10 each and totals up to Rs 4,51,680.

After the recent allotment the total number of shares is at 1,00,08,31,191 which is worth Rs 10,00,83,11,910.

On Wednesday at 1:50 pm SBI Life Insurance Company shares were at Rs 1,231.85 up by 0.049 per cent.