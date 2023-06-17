 SBI Life Allots 63,959 Equity Shares As ESOP
SBI Life Allots 63,959 Equity Shares As ESOP

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 10 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 17, 2023, 04:07 PM IST
SBI Life Allots 63,959 Equity Shares As ESOP

SBI Life on Saturday announced the allotment of 63,959 equity shares to employees as stock option under ‘SBI Life Employee Stock Option Scheme 2018’ of the Company, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 10 each.

With this allotment, the paid-up capital of the company is Rs 10,00,96,56,450 consisting of 100,09,65,645 equity shares of Rs. 10 each.

The shares of SBI Life on Friday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 1,281.25, up by 3.24 percent.

As SBI CEO Dinesh Khara Walks Home With ₹37 Lakh Crore In FY23, A Look At Highest Paid Indian...
