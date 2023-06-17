SBI Life Allots 63,959 Equity Shares As ESOP |

SBI Life on Saturday announced the allotment of 63,959 equity shares to employees as stock option under ‘SBI Life Employee Stock Option Scheme 2018’ of the Company, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 10 each.

With this allotment, the paid-up capital of the company is Rs 10,00,96,56,450 consisting of 100,09,65,645 equity shares of Rs. 10 each.

SBI Life shares

The shares of SBI Life on Friday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 1,281.25, up by 3.24 percent.