SBI invites applications for head of digital banking

SBI is planning to appoint the head for its digital banking, and has invited applications from eligible candidates for the post by January 28.

The position, invites applications under the bank's recruitment for a specialist cadre officer, to deliver digital services to its customers.

The bank stated that the head of digital banking will be responsible for envisioning, developing and executing digital banking strategy.

The eligible candidate should be of the maximum age of 62 years as on December 1, 2021.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 05:30 PM IST