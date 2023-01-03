e-Paper Get App
SBI, ICICI Bank & HDFC Bank continue to be systematically important banks: RBI

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 03, 2023, 03:51 PM IST
article-image
SBI, ICICI Bank & HDFC Bank continue to be systematically important banks: RBI | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated that The State Bank of India, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank continue to be identified as 'Domestic Systemically Important Banks' (D-SIBs).

D-SIBs

SIBs are those financial institutions which are too big to fail. RBI had announced SBI and ICICI Bank as D-SIBs in 2015 and 2016.

"SBI, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank continue to be identified as domestic systemically important banks (D-SIBs), under the same bucketing structure as in the 2021 list of D-SIBs," an RBI circular issued on Monday said.

On the basis of data collected from banks as on March 31, 2017, HDFC Bank was also classified as a D-SIB. The current update is based on data collected from banks as on March 31, 2022.

Framework

The framework for dealing with D-SIBs was issued in July 2014.

Starting in 2015, it requires RBI to publish the names of banks classified as D-SIBs and classify these lenders into the relevant categories based on their Systemic Importance Scores (SISs).

According to the circular from the central bank, state-owned SBI and private lenders like ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank remain D-SIBs.

