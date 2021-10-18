SBI Home Loans to hold Property Expo at Pune

The State Bank of India (SBI) has come out with its Property Expo at Pune, the first of its kind event for the city, foreseeing the strong demand for apartments with personalised space, and better amenities with independent floors, villas and plots, as well as a good opportunity for users and investors alike.

With increasing demand in the residential property market, real estate developers are coming up with attractive schemes to develop the roadmap for growth. The expo is set at the Mahalaxmi Lawns, Karve Nagar, Pune, on October 23 and 24, from 10 am to 8 pm on both days.

"The real estate industry in Pune remains resilient and offers opportunities for investment and gives golden chance to home buyers to acquire their dream properties. In fact, multiple real estate experts encourage interested buyers to not delay the chance of purchasing a property. The SBI Property Expo offers a wide range of homes that suits every need and lifestyle. The locations are convenient, the EMIs affordable, the developers' track records are good and safety and security of the customer have been always the priority at SBI," said an SBI spokesperson.

According to market reports, the sales in housing segment have gone up to 113 per cent in India's leading seven cities and are expected to increase further with favourable buyer and investor sentiments and progressive market opening-up process.

Customers can also avail Pradhanmantri Awas Yojana benefits and interest rates based on their CIBIL score. SBI Home Loan is also available at the bank's YONO platform irrespective of the loan amount.

(With inputs from ANI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 12:19 PM IST