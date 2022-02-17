SBI hikes interest rates on long-term FDs by up to 15 bps

Ttate Bank of India (SBI) has increased interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) by up to 15 basis points or 0.15 per cent with effect from February 15, 2022.

The interest rate on FD for tenure from three years to less than five years has been increased to 5.45 percent from 5.30 percent. For senior citizens, the rate has been increased to 5.95 percent from 5.80 percent, according to the information put on the SBI website.

The interest rate on FD for tenure two years to less than three years has been increased by 10 basis points to 5.20 percent from the earlier 5.10 percent. For the senior citizens, the rate has been increased to 5.70 percent from the earlier 5.60 percent.

For five years to 10 years tenure, the interest rate has been increased to 5.50 percent from the earlier 5.40 percent. For senior citizens, the rate has been increased to 6.30 percent from 6.20 percent.

These rates are applicable for FDs worth less than Rs 2 crore. SBI has left the interest rates on FDs for tenure up to two years unchanged.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 09:30 AM IST