SBI General partners with SahiPay; to offer general insurance products to rural India

SBI General Insurance has announced a tie-up with Manipal Business Solutions to increase insurance penetration in the rural markets. SahiPay, tech-enabled financial inclusion platform of Manipal Business Solutions, provides digital and financial services to customers in semi-urban and rural India.

Through this partnership, SBI General will provide a bouquet of non-life insurance solutions to SahiPay customers.

Speaking on the partnership, Pushan Mahapatra, President - Strategic Investments & Head - Open Market, SBI General Insurance said, “At SBI General, we always aim to plug-in digital model in our rural markets wrt insurance offerings. The tie-up with Sahipay is the right fit and has come at an appropriate time to support us in our endeavor to maximize our reach to rural segments”.

Kamaljeet Rastogi, CEO, Manipal Business Solutions said, "This partnership will bring in a perfect blend for rural customers, with SBI General’s non-life product offerings and Manipal Business Solutions, along with the right understanding of rural segment by both partners."